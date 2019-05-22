Florida, oh Florida. It’s not a good day without getting our daily dose of Florida craziness. This time, it involves one of our favorite fast food restaurants and a smelly employee who wanted to wash up.

It all began on Facebook, of course, where a video by Haley Leach showed a Wendy’s employee taking a bath in the kitchen sink. Yes, someone decided to Snapchat the whole incident, showing the shoe-less man in his Wendy’s uniform getting in step by step. Which is such a dumb move because these kids won’t be able to delete this footage. But, you live and you learn, right?

The water in the sink seems to reach the top, as the man climbs up inside and sits down all the way as if he was in an actual bathtub. All this man needed was a bath bomb to get a little more foam inside and a sponge to scrub his back.

The person recording the employee is heard urging him to get inside, as the man turns saying, “it’s warm.” The girl then teases him, telling him to turn the “jets on” and wash his armpits, to which of course, he does. The girl then hands him paper towels so he can presumably wash up. As the camera flips and you can see a girl who is also wearing a Wendy’s uniform smiling and laughing.

Of course, social media went crazy, because this is more than beyond the levels of gross, demanding answers from Wendy’s.According to the Marketing Director for Carlisle, Mike Johnson, the bubble bath incident is under investigation and they are taking it “very seriously” since it is unacceptable for an employee to act that way. Because, duh.

Just received this statement from management of Milton Wendy's where video was taken showing an employee bathing in a sink. @weartv pic.twitter.com/I7NdGhRpe6 — Chorus Nylander WEAR (@CNylanderWEAR) May 22, 2019

The incident was allegedly a prank, and the employee no longer works at the fast food joint. To avoid another incident like this, the restaurant is “reinforcing” their strict quality procedures with their team.

My question here is…what happened to the other two employees? This man clearly didn’t do it alone. Sure, it was a prank, but still pretty gross. Who in their right mind decides to “take a bath” at a Wendy’s sink? Can you imagine how dirty that is? Yuck. No thanks.

Also…where are the managers?