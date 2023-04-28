Dylan Mulvaney Responds to Negative Reception of Bud Light Partnership

After receiving backlash and hateful comments, mainly from conservatives, regarding her partnership with Bud Light, Dylan Mulvaney has spoken out. Taking to Instagram, the influencer shared a video statement, revealing she had been silent for several weeks following the onset of the controversy.

In Response

“I’m going to try to leave gender out of this, since that’s how we found ourselves here,” she began in the video clip.

Mulvaney recently shared a Bud Light ad on Instagram, which included custom beer cans with her face on them and a sweepstakes contest. Companies often collaborate with social media influencers, who advertise to their sizable followings in exchange for payment.

Several celebrities were prompted by the ad to urge others to boycott the beer. This included Kid Rock, who posted a video of himself shooting the cases of beer.

The backlash against the 26-year-old, who has 10.8 million followers on TikTok and 1.8 million on Instagram, due to hateful comments online prompted Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of the beer, to issue a statement with CEO Brendan Whitworth. They “never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people.”

Mulvaney mentioned in her Instagram video that the discussion concerning the collaboration was so far away from the truth, she wasn’t even sure what people were saying about her. She had originally planned to stay out of these conversations, but then concluded that she needed to talk to her followers.

Opening Up

As a child, Mulvaney was criticized for being ‘too feminine and over the top’. Now, as an adult, she is facing the same criticism. She comes from a conservative family, who have been supportive of her, and her faith has been a source of strength and comfort during this time.

“But what I’m struggling to understand is the need to dehumanize and to be cruel,” she continued. “I don’t think that’s right. Dehumanization has never fixed anything in history ever. And, you know, I’m embarrassed to even tell you this, but I was nervous that you were going to start believing those things that they were saying about me, since it is so loud. But I’m just gonna go ahead and trust that the people who know me and my heart won’t listen to that noise.”

To celebrate the first anniversary of her transition, Mulvaney put on a variety show. She wants to go “back to making people laugh and to never stop learning.”

“And going forward, I wanna share parts of myself on here that have nothing to do with my identity, and I’m hoping those parts will still be exciting to you and will be enough. And to those of you who support me and choose to see my humanity—even if you don’t fully understand or relate to me — thank you,” she shared.