Fisher-Price has issued a warning to parents who own the company’s Rock ‘N Play Sleeper after 10 babies have tragically died while using it. The company, which is based in New York, is known for making functional and educational products for toddlers and infants. It has now stated that children older than 3 months who have learned how to roll over, should not use the Rock’N Play.

According to the company, the children who died in the sleeper were older than 3 months, and while unrestrained, managed to roll on their stomach or sides and off their seat pad before they passed away. Reports stated the deaths began since 2015, the latest death occurring in March 2019. The Fisher-Price Rock’N Play is no stranger to parents since it is a top seller on Amazon and usually advertises itself for infant naps and overnight sleep. The products come with a calming vibration setting to comfort toddlers by securing them while providing a gentle push to rock a baby.

Safety Alert: If your child is 3 months or older, or if your child can roll, stop using your Fisher-Price Rock ‘N Play. 10 deaths since 2015 occurred when infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, while unrestrained. Learn more: https://t.co/Df5j3wzNkn pic.twitter.com/x0SeOJWfMc — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) April 5, 2019

Fisher-Price released a statement saying that the company maintains that the sleeper still meets its international safety standards, and the instructions do warn parents whose children call pull themselves up or sit up on their own to not use the device. But, the company did state that if the Consumer Product Safety Commission is forced to move forward with a full recall, they will do so.

The company stated, “CPSC and Fisher-Price remind consumers to create a safe sleep environment for infants, whether using a crib, bassinet, play yard, or inclined sleeper. Never add blankets, pillows, stuffed toys, or other items to the environment and always place infants to sleep on their backs.”

Fisher-Price will continue to “ensure the complete safety” of all its products, stating every employee of the company shares the responsibility of being part of any family seriously while committing to earning one’s trust every day.