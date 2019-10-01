The Seattle Times reported a story 2005 called The Enumclaw Horse Sex Case which was one of the paper’s most-read stories of the year. The King County Sherriff’s Department said it was “too gruesome” to report on, because well, it was. Two years later a documentary entitled Zoo debuted at the 2007 Sundance Film Festival. Zoo was also about the Enumclaw Horse Sex Case.

2 Guys 1 Horse

The film was one of the winners at the festival and was presented at the Cannes Film Festival the same year. In the docufilm, there was a clip called “2 Guys 1 Horse”. It was the collected video of Kenneth Pinyan, also known as “Mr. Hands,” having receptive anal sex with a horse. This video became a viral sensation. Initially, the video had been recorded for distributions for other zoophiles, but now the world has it. Unfortunately.

On a list of things not to become famous for, we now have the story of Mr. Hands. By day Mr. Hands was seemingly normal. He was a longterm engineer of Boeing and had worked there for eight years. Previously, he’d even been married and fathered multiple children. For an undisclosed reason, he relocated moving from Seattle to Washington State. Mr. Hands was Kenny’s (let’s call him Kenny) nickname to his fellow zoophile friends. There ‘s no way to say this like it’s completely normal, so I’ll just be straightforward. A zoophile is someone who has an “attraction or [sexual] preference” for animals.

The “Zoos”

How Did Kenny end up f*king horses in backwoods Washington farms? The internet, of course. But before that, there was the accident. A recent motorcycle accident had left Kenny unable to the ability to feel certain sensations. So, he started experimenting with large dildos, fisting, and other extreme sexual acts. When he found the group of men calling themselves “zoos” online in early 2005, he started meeting up with them for weekends at an “unincorporated” farm in King County, Washington State.

The “unincorporated area” is important because of a law dating back over three decades. You see, in the 1970’s Washington State kind-of-accidentally made bestiality legal. It happened in 1974 when this law was being repealed:

Every person who shall carnally know in any manner any animal or bird, or who shall carnally know any male or female person by the anus or with the mouth or tongue; or who shall voluntarily submit to such knowledge; or who shall attempt sexual intercourse with a dead body, shall be guilty of sodomy … — 9.79.100 of the 1974 Revised Code of Washington

They were repealing it because they had made anal and oral sex illegal. Given human and consensual sexual interaction, there was no reason for this law. So it was repealed. Fast forward to the early 2000s and we have a group of three men sneaking off to unincorporated land to skirt any of the laws in which they could get into trouble for engaging in sexual activity with livestock.

That’s what the “zoos” did on the weekends when they met up. The men would also film videos of each other being sodomized by horses and sometimes cows to post online. And on occasion, they would have sex with each other, too. Also, Sodomize means anal sex. For an undisclosed amount of time, the men did this without an incident. Until the incident.

Pinyan’s Unfortunate Death

Kenneth Pinyan, engineer, 2 July 2005 Died after having sex with a male horse. Its penis was too big for him, punching the lining of his intestines and causing Mr Pinyan to have acute peritonitis. A video of the incident (known as "Mr Hands") can still be found online. pic.twitter.com/7jBLQ2uknA — So I am confusion ✨ (@ShuckMyBhauls) June 26, 2019

The incident that again took place in an unincorporated area in King County. They were just five miles north of the city of Enumclaw. James Michael Tait, Kenneth Pinyan, and a third man were doing their thing. When it was Kenneth’s turn to be penetrated by a stallion, he suffered internal injuries during the act. Tait rushed to the hospital anonymously and dropped him off. Pinyan died in the emergency room at 45. The Medical Examiner’s Office says that his cause of death was acute peritonitis due to a perforation colon.

An investigation was opened after Pinyan died. Using his license and the hospital surveillance cameras to find Tait, police officers were able to track down his associates and the exact farm area they were trespassing on. But, due to that law change, the legality of the situation was…uhm, nonexistent?

It was only after Pinyan died, when law enforcement looked for one way to punish his associates, that the legality of bestiality in Washington State became an issue […] The prosecutor’s office wanted to charge Tait with animal abuse, but the police found no evidence of abused animals on the many videotapes they collected from his home. As there was no law against humanely fucking a horse, the prosecutors could only charge Tait with trespassing.

James Michael Tait’s Trial

After trial, Tait was tried and charged with criminal trespassing in the first degree. His sentence was relatively light seeing as Mr. Hands was, well, dead. James Michael Tait was arrested and charged with animal cruelty again in 2009. To this day the people of Enumclaw don’t speak of the event, naturally. While some say that since the culture of Enumclaw is such a horse-positive community and everyone there is a “horse person” or horse enthusiast, the horse sex case is not that surprising.

The locals would like to disagree and will deny that it even happened. The city even removed the sign on the farm that the incident occurred on so no one could find it or be reminded of it on their morning commute. Totally understandable. After Pinyan’s death, there was a bill passed that banned bestiality and declared it a Class C Felony.

No one opposed the law. Thank God.