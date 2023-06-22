Kelly Clarkson Says Scooter Braun Was ‘Offended’ When She Encouraged Taylor Swift to Re-Record Her Music

During an interview with Andy Cohen for a SiriusXM Town Hall special, TV personality and musician Kelly Clarkson shared some advice she gave to Taylor Swift during her legal battle with Scooter Braun and her former record label, Big Machine Records. Clarkson suggested that Swift should re-record her music.

“I knew it was important to her, so I thought, ‘Why don’t you just re-record them? Your fans will support you.’ Literally, she’s a genius,” Clarkson shared. “Not only did she re-record it, she planned this Eras Tour — like, this woman is brilliant.”

This came after Braun made a $300 million deal with her former label to purchase the control to her music catalog.

The tweet read: “@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions.”

Swift has been busy re-recording her old tracks and releasing them since 2021. However, it seems that her friend Kelly Clarkson’s involvement in the process was not a trivial matter for music executive Scooter Braun.

“Scooter took offense to it … we ran into each other, and he reached out at the time to my manager. I was like, ‘It wasn’t anything against him,'” she shared. “When she came out and said that and I heard about it, I was like, ‘Whatever. Re-record them. Your fans will support you.’ Uh, they did. She has like every top record right now in the charts!”

Clarkson revealed that although Braun never expressed his feelings to her personally, he did bring up the matter with her ex-manager.

“He called my manager at the time I heard, and I think he thought I was attacking him. I was like, ‘I honest to God didn’t even realize who had the right.’ I didn’t even know all the information,” she shared.

“All I heard was, ‘Man, I really want to own,’ and I was like, ‘Man, that song.’ She writes everything! It’s so important to her. She’s a businesswoman. It felt wrong that she didn’t have the opportunity. Right? That’s the thing. If you have the opportunity and you choose to not pay that much money, that’s one thing, but to not have the opportunity to own something that is really important to you … I’m not that artist. I don’t care like what I own,” she added. “I’m not a businesswoman at all.”

“I think she is brilliant,” Clarkson said. “She would’ve come up with that on her own and she maybe already had before I even tweeted it.”