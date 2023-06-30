Man Admits to Killing Woman During Facebook Marketplace Transaction

A Louisiana man who was arrested in the homicide of a female who was expected to make a purchase from him has confessed to the killing, police said.

Daniel Tenner, 20, set up a listing on Facebook Marketplace for an iPhone 13, which the victim, Morgan Tyrone, 24, had agreed to purchase for $300, per reports.

But when Tyrone arrived to make the purchase, she and Tenner reportedly argued who would hand over what first — Tyrone the $300, or Tenner the phone. Tenner allegedly proceeded to shoot Tyrone in the head, killing and robbing her. A girlfriend and her toddler were in the vehicle with Tyrone at the time of the horrific act.

Per WLOX: “Tyrone started to put her money away when Tenner, who was standing outside the vehicle, pulled a gun and shot Tyrone in the head. … Investigators say Tenner then turned the gun to her and the toddler and demanded the money. She gave him the cash, grabbed her child, and got away as fast as she could.”

Nearly three weeks following the murder, police arrested Tenner after receiving a tip from Crime Stoppers. Tyrone’s friend identified Tenner as the shooter.

“Detectives say Tenner expressed remorse for killing Tyrone and asked if he could apologize to the victim’s family. They gave him a legal pad and he wrote a letter to them. We were not told what was actually in that letter,” WLOX reported.

Tenner has been charged with first degree murder, armed robbery, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

