Model Says She Quit OnlyFans for More Fulfilling Real Job And is Glad She Did

OnlyFans model Dasha Daley is now known as former OnlyFans model Dasha Daley. Instead, she proudly refers to herself as a regular person with a regular job.

Usually, it works the other way around.

Teachers, police officers, bookkeepers, whatever. All have been known to give up their careers to create spicey content — and make considerably more money — on the platform.

Daley, 33, indicated she’s finding life more enjoyable by doing the opposite, laving her world of steamy OnlyFans content in the dust.

“It’s day one at a real job after being a spicy content creator for two years,” Daley, of Australia, said in a TikTok video.

“And after a 10-hour shift, I’m honestly really tired, but I just feel so fulfilled that I’ve got a normal job again and I’ve actually worked.”

For now, Daley is working as an events assistant at legal seminars as she seeks full-time employment, she told the New York Post. And finding a full-time gig may not be so easy, she admitted, given her seductive past.

“I feel very exhausted as I am not used to working long hours and dealing with people in real life,” Daley told the Post.

“But working a normal job has made me appreciate the challenge of working hard again compared to sitting at home and being completely isolated from society, which affected my mental health badly. It’s nice to be more social again, being challenged and having a purpose.”

Granted, she will still post to OnlyFans hen money gets tight, she added. But the goal seems to be to give it up entirely.

“I have been applying for jobs and no luck so far. And when I do get an interview, hopefully someday, I’m not sure how I’m going to explain what I’ve been doing this whole time,” she said in a video earlier this month.

“But if anyone’s got any tips on what I can do in this instance, and where I should look, please let me know because once you’re out, it’s really hard to get back in the society and try to find a real job.”