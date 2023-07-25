Keke Palmer Opens Up About Sexuality: ‘I Am Not Overthinking This’

Actress and singer Keke Palmer has no qualms about being a free spirit when it comes to love. Or more specifically, her sexuality.

Palmer suggested as much during an appearance on The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, co-hosted by Raven-Simone and wife Miranda Maday.

“There was a moment in my life where I was like ya know, can I be myself? The moment where you overthink sh*t,” Palmer said, via ET Online. “That’s not even me, why am I overthinking this? I guess you just get to the point where I want my life to be my own life.”

Palmer added that her parents never showed any disdain toward her after she opened up about being gay. But she did seem to feel that there was something unspoken about it.

“There is like an unsaid thing that can make you feel — and because I liked guys too, I was kinda like, ‘Well, we don’t have to talk about it.’ Because I like guys too, it was like that’s another extra thing that no one really has to know about. I don’t really have to live out,” she said.

“Sexuality and stuff like that, that was not even — my parents never even cared about something like that or talked about that. And I know that by the time they saw how free of a spirit I was, and whoever I wanted to date, they were like, ‘Whoever cares.’ It was never anything that was in their mind.”

Palmer, 29, released a video to go with her song I Don’t Belong To You in 2015. It served as a way to make her stance known, she indicated.

“The video was to represent the young woman today — it’s not the traditional woman anymore — and not the specifics of ‘Am I gay? Am I straight? Am I bi?'” she told People of the video. “I’m making the rules for myself, and I don’t have to be stuck down to one label.

“I don’t feel the need to define nothin’ to nobody, because I’m always changing. Why say that I’m this or that when I might not be tomorrow? I’m gonna follow my own feelings and my own heart.”