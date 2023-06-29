One OnlyFans model has become more than one OnlyFans model. Instead, she’s become two. Now there’s OnlyFans model Katiana Kay, and the AI version of Katiana Kay. This all happened after Kay said her boyfriend help make an AI clone to give her followers an even more “intimate” experience.

Videos by Rare

Well, OK then.

Kay, 20, developed the clone, known simply as Katiana AI, with the help of developer boyfriend Will Goodall, 24.

Katiana Kay (Instagram)

“I’ve always felt like AI is a cool tool, and I wanted everyone to be able to talk to me, because I know the value of connection,” Kay told NudePR.

“Personally, I’ve been able to heal so much through conversation and the power of having intimate bonds. I thought it would be really cool if people could heal and grow through talking to Katiana AI.”

The AI version of Kay can hold long conversations, tell jokes and deliver automated voice messages.

As for Goodall, he has no issue with allowing his girlfriend to talk to other men.

“People have always told me I’m healing to talk to, and I guess I have a very nurturing personality,” Kay said. “Building these virtual bonds with my fans is really cool, and people have had some great conversations with her so far.”

Katiana Kay (Instagram)

Kay said she makes about $500,000 a month from OnlyFans. Yes, that’s a month.

The Katiana AI version could help her increase that, but she insists it’s all about building relationships.

“I’m in a very solid, long-term relationship with someone who loves me, and I think AI could be a cool addition to any relationship,” Kay said. “It can help couples grow together and hopefully deeper in their relationships.”