Pope Francis Expected to be Discharged from Hospital on Saturday to Attend Palm Sunday Mass

After a recent health scare, Pope Francis is on the road to recovery! Sources say he’ll be discharged from the hospital in time for Palm Sunday.

On Wednesday, the head of the Roman Catholic Church experienced difficulty breathing during an hour-long papal audience. He was later taken to Gemelli Polyclinic hospital in Rome, where The Associated Press tells us he was treated for bronchitis with antibiotics.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

According to USA Today, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni says the pope’s recovery is going smoothly. By Thursday, he was feeling well enough to enjoy a pizza.

Pope Francis is expected to be discharged by Saturday, allowing him to be present in St. Peter’s Square for Palm Sunday Mass. Whether he will be delivering the homily remains to be seen.

Pope Francis Grateful to Well-Wishers During Hospitalization

I am touched by the many messages received in these hours and I express my gratitude for the closeness and prayer. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) March 30, 2023

Though short-lived, the pope’s hospitalization has sparked plenty of worry worldwide. In a heartfelt tweet, the pontiff expressed his thanks to all those who wished him a speedy recovery.

“I am touched by the many messages received in these hours and I express my gratitude for the closeness and prayer,” he wrote.

Among those concerned for the Pope’s health has been Catholic President Joe Biden. According to ABC, the president has publicly asked for prayers on his behalf. He also claims a personal relationship with Francis.

Read More: Pope Francis Admitted To Hospital With a Respiratory Infection