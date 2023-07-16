Dr. Tabia Lee worked as an equity director for a California community college, yet her idea of diversity did not line up with the school’s. She was fired for not being the ‘right type of Black person.’

Videos by Rare

After filing a lawsuit with the school for racial discrimination and denying her First Amendment rights, Dr. Tabia shared further why the school decided she was not fit for the job. She told Fox that at the De Anza Community College in California, they push a radical critical race theory. In fact, the school even told her that she did not fit their agenda to ‘decenter whiteness.’

Tabia’s mission as the director of the Office of Equity was to include all sorts of minorities in the school. She wanted to truly include everyone, whether they are a gay white male, or a Jewish individual or anything in between. Instead she shared: “I was told that I was attempting to erase BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) voices and to whitewash the Office of Equity.”

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

Black Equity Director Fired For Failing To “Decenter Whiteness”

The firing of a Black woman as director of diversity, equity and inclusion at De Anza College after less than two years in the job has become the latest clash over the implementation of anti-racism policies on U.S. campuses. https://t.co/Wl1iCTUbno — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) May 14, 2023

Additionally she was barred from saying that all students should find her office as a safe space. Tabia was accused of being a ‘white supremacist,’ ‘whitesplaining,’ and ‘White talking.’ The incredibly racist remarks were not the only issue though.

When Tabia brought up Holocaust education, she was shut down when the school said such education is not: “aligned with the focus on what they called ‘decentering whiteness.'” The school is quite literally discriminating against white people, even those who are transgender and such, along with Jews and others who do not fit their wildly specific criteria they have labeled ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.’ Doesn’t sound very ‘diverse.’ It did not sound very diverse to Tabia either as she talked back and questioned the accusations.

Soon after the meetings in which school faculty berated her for her idea of diversity she was stripped of her authority and lost access to many of her responsibilities. At a loss she formally complained. What happened? She was fired, just like that. So much for ‘inclusion.’