Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Demands We Return Mount Rushmore To Native Americans On July 4th

It is no prank unfortunately, Ben & Jerry’s CEO has called upon the Biden Administration to give back this ‘stolen land’ to the indigenous people.

Why try and make ice cream political? Unfortunately, that is what Ben & Jerry’s decided to do. The company released an announcement on America’s Independence day that goes like this: “Ah, the Fourth of July, who doesn’t love a good parade, some tasty barbecue, and a stirring fireworks display? The only problem with all that, though, is that it can distract from an essential truth about this nation’s birth: The US was founded on stolen Indigenous land. This year, let’s commit to returning it.”

Instead of offering up all land owned by the Ben & Jerry’s company (which at one point was entirely indigenous people’s land) the ice cream company proposed we start by giving back Mount Rushmore.

This 4th of July, it's high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen Indigenous land and commit to returning it. Learn more and take action now: https://t.co/45smaBmORH pic.twitter.com/a6qp7LXUAE — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) July 4, 2023

Mount Rushmore displays the faces of some of our country’s greatest leaders. The list includes: George Washington who played a massive role in the independence from Britain, Thomas Jefferson who wrote the Declaration of Independence, Abraham Lincoln who guided the reuniting of the US and helped bring an end to slavery, and Theadore Roosevelt, Teddy himself. The roles these men played in the founding of our nation would take much more than this article to explain, much less give justice.

Yet, as reported by the New York Post, the ice cream company further explained: “The faces on Mount Rushmore are the faces of men who actively worked to destroy Indigenous cultures and ways of life, to deny Indigenous people their basic rights.” Makes one sick to the stomach, lactose intolerant or not.

So what is really going on? Surely they did not choose the biggest day of patriotism in the US to step into a heated debate for the heck of it. Underneath the wild proposition, Ben & Jerry’s shamelessly begged for the viewers business, asking the reader to purchase some ice cream. The company has a nasty history of leveraging political agendas to sell more ice cream, then of course never putting their money where their mouth is. Examples from the past included an exploiting of the Black Lives Matter movement and in the same way the Pride movement.

This shocking move has many believing Ben & Jerry’s is due for a similar fate as Bud Light.