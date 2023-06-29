Supreme Court Rules Against Affirmative Action, Race-Based College Admissions

The Supreme Court made a landmark ruling today against affirmative action, a term used to describe racial bias, and its use in the college admissions process.

The Court ruled that these admission processes violate the 14th Amendment.

Students with poor grades and test scores will no longer be favored simply for the color of their skin. This ruling is a massive victory against racism in the United States!

Asian and White Americans who were once held to higher standards than anybody else will now have a fair shot. A beautiful day for meritocracy and freedom.

Fox News reports on this ruling…

The U.S. Supreme Court handed down a major ruling on affirmative action Thursday, rejecting the use of race as a factor in college admissions as a violation of the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. Many universities have argued that race-based admissions ensures that student bodies remain diverse, while critics such as the plaintiffs in the cases argue the policy discriminates against many qualified students based on race. Students for Fair Admissions, a student activist group, brought cases against both Harvard and University of North Carolina. The group initially sued Harvard College in 2014 for violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which “prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin in any program or activity that receives Federal funds or other Federal financial assistance.” The complaint against Harvard alleged that the school’s practices penalized Asian American students, and that they failed to employ race-neutral practices. The North Carolina case raised the issue of whether the university could reject the use of non-race-based practices without showing that they would bring down the school’s academic quality or negatively impact the benefits gained from campus diversity. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/supreme-court-rejects-affirmative-action-ruling-universities-using-race-admissions-decisions

Now comes time to defund and integrate segregated HBCUs, which solely exist on the basis of affirmative action.

Equal opportunity is one of the most important foundational blocks of American life. This Supreme Court ruling stops racist left wing ideologues from discriminating against Americans based on the color of their skin. A tremendous victory.