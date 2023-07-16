Roger Stone Delivers Electric Speech At Turning Point Action Conference 2023 (Video)

Legendary political icon Roger Stone delivered an electric speech at the 2023 Turning Point Action Conference this weekend in South Florida.

Stone began his remarks by proclaiming that he is living proof that Jesus Christ can do anything. He then discussed the FBI raid on his home over false claims of Russian collusion that were debunked by the findings of the Durham Report.

Stone outlined the political fight occurring today in America, stating…

“What we have today is not a fight between Republicans and Democrats. It is not a fight between liberals and conservatives. What we have today is a fight between good and evil. A fight between dark and light. A fight between the Godly, and the Godless. If we fail, America will step off into a thousand years of darkness.” Roger Stone at Turning Point Action Conference 2023

Stone then took aim at establishment Republicans, who he claims need to be shown ‘the door’. Stone called out House Speaker Kevin McCarthy directly, telling him to either impeach Joe Biden, or vacate the Chair. In that scenario, Stone says that Florida Representative Matt Gaetz should be made Speaker of the House.

Our problems today, really, are not the screwball Socialist, Marxist Democrats. Our real problem are the feckless, gutless, weak-kneed, lily-livered, white wine swilling, country club belonging establishment Republicans, and it is time to show them the door. Here is my message for Speaker Kevin McCarthy, it is very simple. It is time to impeach Joe Biden, or let’s vacate the Chair and make Matt Gaetz Speaker of the House! Roger Stone at Turning Point Action Conference 2023

Roger Stone then made the best joke of the entire conference, saying that overweight Republican Presidential candidate Chris Christie needs to run, “not for President… He just needs to run!” See a clip of that moment below…

Watch Roger Stone’s full historic speech at the 2023 Turning Point Action Conference included directly below!

The guest list for the 2023 Turning Point Action Conference included Senator Josh Hawley, Senator J.D. Vance, Tucker Carlson, Dan Bongino, Representative Matt Gaetz, Representative Lauren Boebert, and former President Donald Trump.

During his remarks, former President Trump gave a shout-out to Roger Stone. Stone and Trump have been friends for a whopping 45 years. See Trump giving props to Roger Stone in the clip below…

