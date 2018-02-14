Reports of a shooting outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade in Maryland emerged early Wednesday, and one suspect is now in custody.





Police have surrounded a handcuffed man after a black SUV ran into a barrier.

It was initially reported that three were shot, but Fort Meade garrison spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips confirmed by phone that one person was injured in the shooting outside the base and was taken to hospital.

“NSA police and local law enforcement are addressing an incident that took place this morning at one of NSA’s security vehicle entry gates. The situation is under control and there’s no ongoing security or safety threat,” the NSA said in a statement.

An image taken from a WRC-TV helicopter shows a police and fire department response outside one of the facility’s secure vehicle entry gates. WRC said bullet holes could be seen in the vehicle’s front window, and several air bags were deployed.

BREAKING: Suspect held, black SUV stopped at barrier after shooting outside National Security Agency. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 14, 2018

#BREAKING: A suspect is in custody after 3 people were shot outside the NSA in Maryland. https://t.co/TzHZbdUVZH pic.twitter.com/JkE7TY4N6G — ABC6 (@wsyx6) February 14, 2018

#BREAKING: @Chopper4Brad over the scene of an apparent shooting at the entrance of the NSA. At least one suspect appears to be taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/ptMpwkubGE — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) February 14, 2018

The shooting reportedly occurred around 7:15 a.m. near the visitor’s gate, Fox 5 DC reported.

A police officer is among the injured.

UPDATE: There has been a police officer injured in this incident. Unclear from which agency. Shooter (singular) is in custody. MD 32 is now CLOSED EACH WAY between the B/W Pkwy and Canine Rd. Traffic is NOT being allowed onto the Campus at NSA @wbalradio https://t.co/7ZaewsSvGt — Jim Russ WBAL 1090 (@JimWBALTraffic) February 14, 2018

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting. We are still waiting on more information about the injured, the suspect and a motive.

