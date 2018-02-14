Reports of a shooting outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade in Maryland emerged early Wednesday, and one suspect is now in custody.
Police have surrounded a handcuffed man after a black SUV ran into a barrier.
It was initially reported that three were shot, but Fort Meade garrison spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips confirmed by phone that one person was injured in the shooting outside the base and was taken to hospital.
“NSA police and local law enforcement are addressing an incident that took place this morning at one of NSA’s security vehicle entry gates. The situation is under control and there’s no ongoing security or safety threat,” the NSA said in a statement.
An image taken from a WRC-TV helicopter shows a police and fire department response outside one of the facility’s secure vehicle entry gates. WRC said bullet holes could be seen in the vehicle’s front window, and several air bags were deployed.
The shooting reportedly occurred around 7:15 a.m. near the visitor’s gate, Fox 5 DC reported.
A police officer is among the injured.
President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting. We are still waiting on more information about the injured, the suspect and a motive.
