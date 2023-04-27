Don Lemon Has ‘No Regrets’ After CNN Exit: ‘Life Is Beautiful’

Don Lemon isn’t letting his surprise firing from CNN get him down. He’s staying positive and looking ahead to the summer months.

Parting Ways

On Wednesday, Lemon walked the carpet at the TIME 100 Gala in New York City, accompanied by his fiancé, Tim Malone. Lemon spoke with ET’s Rachel Smith about his departure from the network.

“I’m doing well, and I’m here to celebrate… I’m happy to be here,” Lemon shared. “I am happy to be moving in a new direction. I’m going to miss all the talented people and journalists at CNN, who are my friends and who I love, and who I’ve been speaking to.”

“I’m fine, life is good, I’ve got my beautiful fiancé here and we’re all good,” he shared.

On Monday, CNN announced that it had “parted ways” with longtime correspondent and anchor Don Lemon. This news came shortly after Fox News let go of Tucker Carlson. Lemon had been working at CNN for 17 years.

Chris Licht, the CEO of CNN, expressed his gratitude for Don Lemon’s contributions to the network, saying that he will always be a part of the CNN family. Lemon was taken aback by the announcement and shared his surprise on Twitter.

What Comes Next

Despite the tension that seemed to be present during his departure, Lemon says he is just looking ahead to his future and taking some much-needed time to relax. For this long-time anchor, he’s anticipating “summer on the beach and on the boat, chilling with my family… it’s gonna be a great summer.”

“I’m just chilling out and we’ll see what happens next,” he said. “One day at a time and one foot after the other.”

He was clear cut when asked if he had any regrets regarding his time at CNN. He said, “No, this is life. You get one life, and I have no regrets.”

“I live my life virtually carefree and regret-free. You can’t change the past, you can only move into the future and live in the present,” he shared. “And that’s what I’m doing.”