Chiefs Activate Key Offensive Star Ahead Of Super Bowl

Heading into Super Bowl weekend, the Chiefs hope to see running back Jerrick McKinnon play in the big game. After thenews that All-Pro running back Joe Thuney would not play in the Super Bowl, Chiefs fans received some good news on the injury front: Mckinnon was elevated and is now eligible to play in the Super Bowl.

McKinnon played a significant role in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense this year, recording twenty-five catches for 192 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games with the team.

Jerrick also played significant large role in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory year, contributing a total of 49 yards.