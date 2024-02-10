Chiefs Activate Key Offensive Star Ahead Of Super Bowl

Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Heading into Super Bowl weekend, the Chiefs hope to see running back Jerrick McKinnon play in the big game. After thenews that All-Pro running back Joe Thuney would not play in the Super Bowl, Chiefs fans received some good news on the injury front: Mckinnon was elevated and is now eligible to play in the Super Bowl.

McKinnon played a significant role in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense this year, recording twenty-five catches for 192 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games with the team.

Jerrick also played significant large role in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory year, contributing a total of 49 yards.

