Tucker Carlson Says Moscow Is Nicer Than Any City In The United States

After making a visit to Russia in order to interview Vladimir Putin, and reportedly interview whistleblower Edward Snowden, Tucker Carlson headed to Dubai in order to attend the ‘World Government Summit’ as a guest speaker.

During his remarks at the conference, Carlson claimed that Moscow, the capital city of Russia, is nicer than any city in the United States. The statement was immediately met with outrage by the mainstream media.

Carlson can be quoted as saying,

“What was radicalizing, very shocking and very disturbing for me was the city of Moscow, where I’d never been, the biggest city in Europe… is so much nicer than any city in my country. I had no idea.” “If you can’t use your subway, for example, as many people are afraid to in New York City because it’s too dangerous, you have to sort of wonder like, isn’t that the ultimate measure of leadership?” “It’s radicalizing for an American to go to Moscow. I didn’t know that. I’ve learned it this week, to Singapore, to Tokyo, to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, because these cities, no matter how we’re told they’re run and on what principles they’re run, are wonderful places to live that don’t have rampant inflation.”

"What was radicalizing, very… pic.twitter.com/HRKPc63L9w — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 12, 2024