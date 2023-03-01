Georgia Football Player Jalen Carter Faces Arrest Warrant for Involvement in Fatal Crash

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Georgia football player Jalen Carter for his involvement in a crash that killed a teammate and coach in January.

Carter is considered a top prospect in next month’s NFL Draft and is wanted for reckless driving and racing tied to a crash in January, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

The accident occurred hours after Georgia’s NCAA championship win outside of Athens, where the school is located. An investigation found that Carter and Chandler LeCroy, a member of the team’s recruiting staff, and Carter were racing. Alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving and speed were contributing factors to the crash that killed LeCroy and Devin Willock, an offensive lineman, police said.

Police said they have been in contact with Carter’s representatives, who indicated Carter intends to turn himself in.

Georgia Football Player Jalen Carter Faces Arrest Warrant

Carter is a defensive tackle and the projected No. 1 overall pick — the pick that’s owned by the Chicago Bears. He is not working out at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week but is scheduled to interview with several teams at the top of the draft.

LaCroy, 24, was found to have a blood-alcohol level of .197, and was reportedly driving a 2021 Ford Expedition at the time of the crash. The Expedition had reached speeds of 104 mph, police said. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Willick, 20, played offensive lineman for the Bulldogs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other,” Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a press release.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart issued a statement of his own.

“The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community,” Smart said. “We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy.”

