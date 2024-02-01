Jerry Jones Reportedly Eyeing This Cowboys Legend To Replace Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has decided that head coach Mike McCarthy would be staying with the organization for the 2024 NFL season. This decision was quite a surprise, considering that McCarthy has failed to advance beyond the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs in each of the last three NFL seasons.

Even though McCarthy is safe for now, it is being reported that Jerry Jones is eyeing potential replacements for McCarthy if he should fail to get to the Conference Championship next season. Jerry Jones is reportedly considering replacing McCarthy with one Cowboys legend who just got his start in coaching.

He served as the lead analyst for ESPN for a year, after retiring from the Cowboys after the 2020 NFL season. His name is Jason Witten, former Cowboys tight end, and undoubtedly a future Hall-Of-Famer. Witten first retired after the 2017 NFL season, eventually returning to football to play for the Las Vegas Raiders.

More recently, Witten has taken up coaching. He is currently the head coach of the Liberty Christian School football team, based in Argyle, Texas. His ability as a coach elevated his team to the State Championship game, which in Texas, demonstrates a tremendous ability. Texas has the most competitive high school football circuit in America, and it really is not close.

If McCarthy fails to win the Super Bowl this year, it is speculated that Jerry Jones may replace him with legendary star Jason Witten. This move would undoubtedly be favorable to Cowboys fans. While he was playing, Witten was almost always among the most likeable players on the team.

As a young man, I attended several Cowboys games at AT&T stadium, and still often attend games. There is a player’s entrance on the side of the stadium where players leave their vehicles, greet fans, and sign autographs on their way in. I watched players like Tony Romo, Dez Bryant, Demarco Murray, and others walk in while signing minimal autographs.

While there were several Cowboys who made it a point to sign as many autographs for kids as possible, like Cole Beasley, Sean Lee, and Byron Jones, Jason Witten quite literally signed every single thing he was asked to. He went down each side of the entrance, signing and taking pictures with every person who asked him.

I might not know the guy, but if conduct is any measure of a man, Jason Witten is as good as they come. I believe he would make a fine head coach.