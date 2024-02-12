Vice President Kamala Harris told the Wall Street Journal, in an article published this morning, that she is ‘ready to serve’ as President of the United States should Joe Biden be forced out of his position due to his old age, and evident cognitive decline.

The Wall Street Journal reported…

Vice President Kamala Harris was detailing her priorities for the campaign during a flight on Air Force Two early last week when she was asked a delicate question hanging over the Democratic ticket: Do voters’ concerns about President Biden’s age mean she must convince them she is ready to serve? “I am ready to serve. There’s no question about that,” Harris responded bluntly. Everyone who sees her on the job, Harris said, “walks away fully aware of my capacity to lead.” https://www.wsj.com/politics/elections/kamala-harris-says-she-is-ready-to-serve-as-biden-faces-age-scrutiny-8f39c442

Concerns about Biden’s age have mounted for months, as Rare and other outlets have continuously to displayed Biden’s evident cognitive through video evidence. Now that the sharks of the mainstream media are beginning to echo sentiments of Rare and other outlets, Kamala Harris appears to be positioning to take Biden’s place.

You have to wonder, why has Kamala Harris allowed this much time to pass before saying ANYTHING? She could have said this years ago, and avoided any competition to take Biden’s place.

Now that the 2024 Election looms, Harris could possibly be replaced, garnering her powerless.