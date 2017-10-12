Women accused of threatening associate after it was discovered he was an FBI mole

A suburban mother is accused of encouraging Facebook followers to kill a gang member-turned-FBI mole for his role in a sting operation which put one of her associates behind bars.

The mother’s associate was found guilty on charges that he tried to sell stemi-automatic rifles stolen from a freight train, according to the Associated Press.

Iesha Stanciel, 38 and mother of seven, is facing federal cyberstalking charges for threats as well as a gun charge after being arrested with a bag containing a one of the brand new AR 15-type assault rifles stolen from the train. The train was stopped overnight at a Norfolk Southern yard on Sept. 18 of last year, but authorities never publicly announced any arrests related to the thefts.





Six new Smith & Wesson-made M&P assault rifles and 27 pistols were stolen from the train only a year after the theft of 104 Sturm, Ruger & Co. guns, leaving citizens frightened and angry, according to nwherald. It was the arrest of Brian Stafford that prompted Stanciel to start posting the Facebook threats.

“Snitches get stitches and found in ditches,” one posting allegedly said, followed by 11 handgun emojis. Agents say that was an invitation to kill the informant. Stanciel claims the posts were never meant to be serious threats, but were only fantasies.