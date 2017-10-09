A chance encounter with a leopard ended in disaster for a wildebeest and her calf

This shocking Kruger Sightings video was recorded in South Africa’s Kruger National Park by a 12-year-old boy named Muhammed Gardee, according to the video’s description. Gardee was fortunate enough to capture an encounter between a wildebeest mother and calf duo and a young but very aggressive leopard. A warning before you watch it: it’s not for the faint of heart.

“The leopard had an eye on one lone impala, but before he could make a move, the impala headed into a dry riverbed,” Gardee told Africa Geographic. At this point the the unfortunate calf — which had been trailing behind its mother — crossed paths with the leopard, causing the big cat to shift its focus.





A scuffle ensues, and the calf becomes injured. It writhes around and cries until its mother shows up and startles the leopard into retreat. The mother tries to assist its infant offspring, but it’s clearly confused, as it gores the poor thing a few times.

Eventually, the leopard returns to the scene, which is very bad news for the cub.