It sounded like a woman screaming, but this emergency call was coming from an animal

A UPS deliveryman heard a woman screaming inside an apartment recently in Oregon, or at least that’s what he thought it was.

After the man’s wife called 911, emergency responders didn’t find a woman in distress — they found a parrot having a heck of a time screaming loudly.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Deputy Hayden Sanders found a green and yellow parrot named Diego inside the house.





Thankfully, the bird was uninjured in the incident.