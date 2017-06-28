Officers obtained a warrant to enter a barn in New Hampshire, and what they found was heartbreaking

In “one of the more horrific cases” of animal mistreatment the New Hampshire state veterinarian’s office has ever seen, four severely malnourished horses were recently recovered at a barn in the town of Deering.

Local police worked for days to obtain entry to the farm where the horses were held. Once inside a barn, they saw four horses who may have been locked inside for more than a year.

“You turn the corner and you go in, and your heart just breaks,” Rebecca Howland, who volunteers with Live and Let Live Farm in Chichester, said.





The owners surrendered the animals and area volunteers took them in.

Officials are glad to report that the horses are now on the road to recovery.