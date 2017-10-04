This baby rhino bothering its mom is all you need to get through the day

This video was uploaded on World Rhino Day (September 22nd) to Chester Zoo’s YouTube channel.

It’s a short video, but it’s so adorable that if it were any longer, your heart would probably explode with sheer joy. It features an adorable baby rhino, who — according to the video’s description — was just two months old at the time of recording!

The baby rhino incessantly annoys its mother in a desperate bid for some motherly attention. No amount of climbing or headbutting seems to peak the mother’s interest, but the baby refuses to quit, resulting in one of the cutest videos you’ll ever see!



