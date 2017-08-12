This golden retriever has absolutely no idea how to catch food with his mouth

It is certain that Fritz, a golden retriever from California, has skills.

Catching food that is thrown to him is not one of them.

A video of the canine is making the Internet rounds in which he manages to not catch in his mouth the following: mini hot dogs, asparagus, sausages, cantaloupe, a hamburger, sushi, pasta, a steak, donuts, donut holes, a taco, a burrito, strawberries, a hot dog, a taco full of pasta and a slice of pizza.





Titled “Fritz Can’t Catch,” the food is hurled slow-mo towards the dog, one item virtually after another.

Things get really crazy when the pile of pasta–noodles heading in every direction but Fritz’s mouth–is thrown his way.

Fritz can’t catch food in his mouth, for sure, but this video could also have been titled “Fritz is a Good Sport.”