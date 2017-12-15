Menu
getty Read this Next

British police are trying to find a swan serial killer before more are killed
Advertisement

Boozer never had a chance.

RELATED: Kim Zolciak-Biermann opens up about what happened to her furry friend after her son’s scary dog attack


The coyote leapt out of the woods in an instant and nearly pulverized the tiny Cairn terrier.

The backyard attack, captured on a surveillance camera, happened in a Chicago suburb recently, at the Dinges’ family home, which is on the edge of woods in northern Illinois.

Barnaby Dinges’ wife was able to save the 14-pound dog, rushing from her home and scaring off the coyote — but not before the wild animal had dragged Boozer around, taking a rather hefty chomp of his head.

The dog suffered several injuries, including a gash to his head that required staples and a large mark to his eye. Because the dog is up to date on his shots, his owners say he will be able to recover.

RELATED: A blind man’s service dog was attacked by a fake pit bull service dog

Now, the family is warning pet owners to watch their animals closely because a coyote can attack in the blink of an eye.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A woman who was flung to the ground and bloodied while in handcuffs is out to make the cops pay

A woman who was flung to the ground and bloodied while in handcuffs is out to make the cops pay

Kym Johnson shows off her two “buns in the oven” in new baby bump photo

Kym Johnson shows off her two “buns in the oven” in new baby bump photo

Man lured his ex-wife outside with kids’ Christmas gifts, then the unthinkable happened

Man lured his ex-wife outside with kids’ Christmas gifts, then the unthinkable happened

Get your coworkers hooked on Christmas crack, my favorite sweet and salty holiday snack

Get your coworkers hooked on Christmas crack, my favorite sweet and salty holiday snack

Save the date! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their official wedding date

Save the date! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their official wedding date

British police are trying to find a swan serial killer before more are killed
Rare Animals

British police are trying to find a swan serial killer before more are killed

,
This baby panda frolicking in the snow proves that bears just love cold weather
Rare Animals

This baby panda frolicking in the snow proves that bears just love cold weather

,
This cockatoo is really getting into the Christmas spirit by jamming to this Christmas classic
Rare Animals

This cockatoo is really getting into the Christmas spirit by jamming to this Christmas classic

,
There’s camouflage, and then there’s serval cat camouflage. See if you can spot the cat in this photo
Rare Animals

There’s camouflage, and then there’s serval cat camouflage. See if you can spot the cat in this photo

,
Advertisement