Boozer never had a chance.

RELATED: Kim Zolciak-Biermann opens up about what happened to her furry friend after her son’s scary dog attack





The coyote leapt out of the woods in an instant and nearly pulverized the tiny Cairn terrier.

The backyard attack, captured on a surveillance camera, happened in a Chicago suburb recently, at the Dinges’ family home, which is on the edge of woods in northern Illinois.

Barnaby Dinges’ wife was able to save the 14-pound dog, rushing from her home and scaring off the coyote — but not before the wild animal had dragged Boozer around, taking a rather hefty chomp of his head.

The dog suffered several injuries, including a gash to his head that required staples and a large mark to his eye. Because the dog is up to date on his shots, his owners say he will be able to recover.

RELATED: A blind man’s service dog was attacked by a fake pit bull service dog

Now, the family is warning pet owners to watch their animals closely because a coyote can attack in the blink of an eye.