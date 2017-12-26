Things were getting dicey — and icy — for Nisel the canine.

The New Jersey dog had fallen into a partially frozen pond and couldn’t get out.

That’s when Officer Robert Voorhees, of Hopewell, came to the rescue.

The officer secured himself with a rope tied around his waist, then shimmied toward the pond.

The rescue, which was caught on the officer’s body camera, went off without a hitch.

Nisel swam toward the officer, who then grabbed her by the collar.

The officer and the dog were then tugged to safety by backup on scene, so this will be one happy holiday for all!