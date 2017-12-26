Menu
seal Read this Next

This seal must be really hungry because it left the water to chase a fish
Advertisement

Things were getting dicey — and icy — for Nisel the canine.

RELATED: Firefighters were called to rescue a dog stuck in the ice — the video will melt your heart


The New Jersey dog had fallen into a partially frozen pond and couldn’t get out.

That’s when Officer Robert Voorhees, of Hopewell, came to the rescue.

The officer secured himself with a rope tied around his waist, then shimmied toward the pond.

The rescue, which was caught on the officer’s body camera, went off without a hitch.

Nisel swam toward the officer, who then grabbed her by the collar.

RELATED: Heartbreaking: 47 dogs were rescued from these repulsive breeders

The officer and the dog were then tugged to safety by backup on scene, so this will be one happy holiday for all!

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Drama erupts over a certain one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s potential wedding guests

Drama erupts over a certain one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s potential wedding guests

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

These are 10 of the world’s most ridiculously powerful dogs
Rare Animals

These are 10 of the world’s most ridiculously powerful dogs

,
The “Hugging Dog” and her master lost everything in a Christmas Day fire
Rare Animals

The “Hugging Dog” and her master lost everything in a Christmas Day fire

,
This seal must be really hungry because it left the water to chase a fish
Rare Animals

This seal must be really hungry because it left the water to chase a fish

,
Watch as a leafcutter ant balances a gigantic flower on its head
Rare Animals

Watch as a leafcutter ant balances a gigantic flower on its head

,
Advertisement