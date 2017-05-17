Woman loses it when forced to hold baby crocodile

This woman clearly has a case of Crocodyliphobia.

So with an intense fear of crocodiles, how do you explain her presence at an animal sanctuary?

As the video opens, she is standing in front of a small crowd as they chant “Do it! Do it! Do it!” What do they want her to do? Only to hold a darling baby crocodile.

The woman is nervous, and keeps saying, “Don’t you dare let go!” to the animal keeper.





“I’m trusting you!” she screams, to much laughter in the crowd.

As the animal keeper disappears out of the frame, the woman goes nuts, yet holds on tight to the croc.