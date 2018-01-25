Menu
Snake swims around wearing a decapitated fish head — and it's all kinds of messed up
Warning: this article contains graphic content.

This dolphinfish was a veritable vacuum when he was alive and roaming the sea. Now that the fish is dead, this video shows the extent to which he inhaled everything.


Inside the fish’s intestinal tract, a fisherman finds detritus in the form of a comb, bits of plastic and even a lighter.

“The plastic does not melt and can block their intestinal tract, and then they cannot feed — preventing them from consuming food, and starving [them to death],” Erick Ross said, a Marine scientist, told the Daily Mail.

Sometimes, the fish “confuse plastic for food before eating it,” he said.

Meanwhile, at least one commenter on the video doubted its veracity.

“I don’t believe a word of what they are saying,” says a commenter. “The way the guts have already been cut open, I think they put all that in before starting the film.”

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
