Here’s how you can party with Florida Georgia Line any day of the week

Since they hit the charts with their monster hit “Cruise” five years ago, Florida Georgia Line has created their own culture for fans to soak up with their music and concerts.

Now, that FGL vibe has a permanent home in the heart of Music City.

The guys just opened FGL House, a multi-story restaurant, bar, lounge and concert venue just across the street from the Johnny Cash Museum in downtown Nashville. Rare Country caught up with FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley just before they cut the ribbon on their new establishment. From the “Cruise” rooftop bar to the Little Red Corvette lounge in the basement, the guys put their stamp on everything. That includes the ’90s-inspired drink names like “The Fresh Prince” and “The Kimmy Gibbler.”





Had a blast at the opening of @fglhouse with the founders of the fine establishment @flagaline ! Look for the story on @rarecountry soon! A post shared by Hunter Kelly (@nashvillehk) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

Tyler tells us, “We’ve had a lot of fun getting to create fun things and little touches of who B.K. and I are that the fans can go, ‘Oh, I love that show as well.’ We have some photos, memories from our past from ‘Saved by the Bell’ to Will Smith. It’s fun.”

Welcome to FGL House!!! #grandopening #bringtheparty #smooth 🔥🍾💎🔑 📸 @shearerphoto @gettyentertainment A post shared by sweettalkpr (@sweettalkpr) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

B.K. admits it took him aback when he saw their band name plastered atop the building.

He says, “It’s just the coolest feeling in the world, man. I’m kind of speechless. It’s very humbling. We’re here to celebrate not only the opening of our place, but we feel like it’s our place. It’s our fans. It’s our family. It’s everybody who’s helped us get here’s place.”

What a blessing!!!! Only because of y'all! Thank you fans! Doors open now! FGL House #nashville 💯💯🤠🤠🔑🔑💎💎☄️☄️🔥🔥🍾🍾🚀🚀 #preds #cruiserooftop 📷: John Shearer / Getty Images @shearerphoto A post shared by Florida Georgia Line (@flagaline) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

Just a few years ago, before they made it big, Brian and Tyler were dreaming of playing at places like FGL House. So, what do they make of having their name on the door of this huge venue?

“Maybe at the beginning, this was even bigger than we dreamed,” Tyler says, “but B.K. and I, we’ve always joked about how our dreams seem to be limitless. We really love to see how big we can go. Recently, as of a year or two ago, this has become a dream for us and a reality at the same time — quicker than we even expected. [It’s] very fun and cool for us to be able to create an environment like this and call it our home.”

FGL House is now open for business, and we expect Tyler and B.K. will drop in from time to time. This week, they’re performing at the CMA Music Festival and singing with The Chainsmokers on the CMT Awards Wednesday night. To keep up with the dates from their “Smoothe Tour,” go to FloridaGeorgiaLine.com.