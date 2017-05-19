Watch this mini model steal the spotlight from Dale Earnhardt Jr.

There’s no question that Dale Earnhardt Jr and wife Amy are one of the most attractive couples in NASCAR. And when you dress them up in tux and gown, respectively, you up the ante. Wanna take it even higher? Have them walk the Catwalk For a Cause for the MTJ Foundation.

Dale and Amy were just one of the celebrity couples that participated in fellow NASCAR veteran Martin Truex Jr’s May 17 Catwalk For a Cause—a celebrity fashion show raising money and awareness for pediatric cancer. And as gorgeous as they are, their spotlight was stolen by the little boy who shared the runway with them. As the trio moved down the catwalk, the youngster stopped and seemed to be distracted by the audience’s applause. Dale Jr. attempted to coax him further and when that didn’t work, the NASCAR superstar simply hoisted the bow-tied tyke into his arms and continued their stroll.





And it is precious.

That wasn’t the only magical moment of the evening though. Spectators at the gala were surprised and thrilled to see Aric Almirola all tuxedo’d up for the event just days after he was extricated from his car following a horrific crash May 13 at Kansas Speedway. Aric looked incredibly handsome and in good condition in spite of the injury to his spine he suffered during Saturday’s accident.

And just because we all love a little icing on our cake, the entertainment for this super special event was provided by hot country duo Florida Georgia Line.