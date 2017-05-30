After he hit his ball into a pond, this golfer thought his day couldn’t get any worse — but he was sorely mistaken

The golf course is supposed to be a place you go to enjoy yourself, to have fun and escape the perils of reality. Had a bad day at the office? Go and play a relaxing nine holes at your local course and forget all your worries!

But it doesn’t always go according to plan, as this video shows.

The golfer in the video clearly isn’t a professional. In fact, he appears to be playing golf for the first time in his life. It’s unlikely that he would have ended up in such a situation if he’d ever played before.





He’s trying to get his ball out of the pond but loses his club in the process. And as if that wasn’t funny enough on its own, his friend — who was inexplicably filming the whole thing — laughs his ass off, adding to his buddy’s humiliation, and making this video a joy to behold.

Thank god for terrible friends.