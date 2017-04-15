After this girl got her wisdom teeth out, she forgot her mom didn’t know about her new tattoo

Getting your wisdom teeth removed is a painful experience that requires a lot of anesthesia. Unfortunately, the anesthesia has a tendency to make the sufferer act a little loopy, and one girl discovered that the drugs also make you a little more truthful.

Danielle was riding home from the dentist with her mother when she said point blank, “Did you know that I got a tattoo?” Her mother was a bit shocked, and Danielle explained, “I never told you this, and I didn’t know if you knew or not. I thought you were going to be mad at me, but don’t be mad at me.”





Her mom seemed to handle it pretty well but did note, “I wish you hadn’t gotten it on your forearm.”

