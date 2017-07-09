An elderly Dodgers fan decided to let it all hang out when she flashed her fellow fans and shocked the whole stadium

Editor’s Note: No nudity, but video may be slightly NSFW, depending on your workplace.

We’re not really sure how to describe this event from a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Kansas City Royals that took place at at Dodger Stadium.

With the game even at 3-3 in the seventh inning, an elderly woman began dancing enthusiastically — her efforts were rewarded when she was shown on the jumbotron in an effort to encourage the home team. However, the old lady got a bit too carried away and let the the fame-induced excitement got to her head, because her next action she was to lift up her shirt and flash the entire stadium.





That’s right. The Dodgers’ rally grandma flashed the world.

If that’s the kind of thing you enjoy seeing, you will no doubt enjoy these fan-made videos below:

wait for her to flash you #dodgers #losangeles #hero A post shared by nicole charky (@nicolecharky) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

THIS GRANDMOTHER AT THIS DODGERS GAME HAS ME ON THE FLOOR (watch till end) pic.twitter.com/nBOEBulie8 — ♡✧∗ cat ∗✧♡ (@fidmcataucker) July 9, 2017