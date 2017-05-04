College kids try not to get mad while watching really annoying videos — with varying degrees of success

The Fine Brothers recently uploaded this video to their FBE YouTube channel. The video features several college students participating in a game (of sorts) that entails them trying not to get visibly frustrated while watching some incredibly frustrating videos.

“So I’m just going to smile like a sadist the whole time. That’s my strategy,” a student named Jasser says at the beginning of the challenge. But it’s not that simple, as another contestant — Adam — points out later on: “I’m just gonna leave this office fuming, I swear to God,” he professes.





The students are shown are variety of different videos and clips, some of which were designed with the sole intention of annoying their viewers — like the video of someone making a pancake which plays on a loop that stops right before the pancake is flipped, meaning the viewer is watching someone perpetually prepare to flip a pancake without any pay-off.

Some of the other videos weren’t designed to frustrate, but they do anyway — like the Jar Jar Binks montage sequence that the contestants are forced to watch. Although surprisingly, most of them don’t seem to hate Jar Jar that much.