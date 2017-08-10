Composure became a thing of the past when a pair of news anchors tried to introduce a segment about a very rowdy canine

The focus of this Funny Avenue clip is a pair of news anchors who lost their composure while talking about an amusing video that featured a dog honking a car horn.

The pair — who initially come across as competent and very professional — can’t help but burst into hysterics as they introduce the video. In the video, a dog named Diamond barks for their owner while sitting in their car. However, each time they bark, they hit the horn of the steering wheel, creating several repeated barks and honks as they wait for their owner to get back to the car.





The video of the dog is hilarious, so we can’t blame them for laughing, even as they continued on into the next segment.

Hopefully nobody got fired!