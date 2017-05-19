Fake noses and newts–re-live the greatest witch hunt of all time with Monty Python

There has been a lot of talk about witch hunts lately, since President Trump has now repeatedly called the Russia investigation a “witch hunt.” And while supporters and critics of the president can go back and forth on the pending investigation, it’s important for us to remember that the single funniest witch hunt of all time didn’t happen in Washington DC, but on the silver screen with the geniuses of “Monty Python.”

This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

In this classic clip from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” a group of villagers led by John Cleese and Terry Jones declare that they’ve found a witch. When asked how they know that she’s a witch, they offer pseudo-pragmatic bits of proof like “she looks like one,” and Cleese declares “she turned me into a newt.” What follows is nothing less than a series of mind-bending logical turns that could leave even the best law professor (or special prosecutor) in the dust.





