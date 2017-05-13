Fatherhood changed Derek Jeter’s life: Now he’s got a lifetime supply of beef jerky

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, former Yankee Derek Jeter revealed an unexpected benefit of fatherhood: an unbelievable amount of beef jerky – a “lifetime supply,” in fact.

Jeter’s wife, Hannah Jeter, is pregnant with the couple’s first child, a baby girl. She’s due soon — Hannah is eight months pregnant – and she’s craving beef jerky.

Hannah revealed beef jerky as one of her pregnancy cravings during an interview, and the first box, we presume, came shortly thereafter.





Now, Derek sorta wishes she’d mentioned something else.

“She doesn’t eat red meat, but she mentions beef jerky. So now we have a lifetime supply of beef jerky. If anyone’s listening, she really craves ice cream, strollers…”

He doesn’t say who provided the snack, and the two quickly move on to talking about fatherhood.

“Jimmy’s got two daughters,” Derek says. “I’m trying to get some advice from him.”