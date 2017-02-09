Girl was filming a special pre-wedding moment, and a dog came in behind her and laid a nice surprise

This bride was opening up a special gift from her soon-to-be husband when a dog came along and offered up a present of his own.

As she opens the box up and discovers he’s given her earrings, a dog comes behind the scenes and lays a nice turd.

From the video description:

In the making of her wedding video, a bride opens up a gift from the groom. However, this take is about to be ruined by a dog’s hilarious actions in the background. Just wait for it!



Too funny!