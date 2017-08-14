Join Oliver and “Weird Al” Yankovic join forces to save humanity from nuclear annihilation

As the threat of nuclear war hangs over the planet, John Oliver knows there’s only one thing that can save us: the power of music! The “Last Week Tonight ” host dedicated a large portion of his Sunday evening episode to a thorough analysis of the rocky relationship between the U.S. and North Korea, and then devised a plan to fix it.

Given that North Koreans apparently adore accordion music, Oliver teamed up with the only accordion-player he knew — “Weird Al” Yankovic — to help out with the peace process.





Check the video above to watch “Weird Al” perform his new song “Please Don’t Nuke Us, North Korea.” This is the new hit polka song to hopefully curb away nuclear winter.