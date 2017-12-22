Menu
runaway camel video Read this Next

When this man ran full-speed after a camel on the highway, tourists couldn’t look away
Advertisement

Most of us have made the mistake of sending a text message before we were done typing it or sending a message to the wrong person, but when one woman posted a friend’s “mistake” on Twitter, no one was buying his excuse.


Twitter user Farha posted her exchange with a male friend where he called her “baby” on the social media site. She asked him not to call her baby, but instead of apologizing, he said that the “baby” wasn’t meant for her but rather his baby cousin. He, according to him, had accidentally hit the text to speech button while he was talking to his cousin.

“I didn’t hahah I was talking to my baby cousin and clicked speech to text by accident and hit sent with my elbow while playing with him without realizing,” he wrote in the text, accompanied by laughing emojis.

Farha, obviously, didn’t buy his excuse and captioned the tweeted text with, “I’m speechless.”

RELATED: Girl tries to show off her singing voice — but her mom comes in and ruins everything

Twitter users also didn’t buy his excuse and proceeded to add their own comebacks.

Other Twitter users simply came up with their own slightly less plausible explanations, with the movie “Baby Driver” being a favorite excuse.

Farha didn’t, unfortunately, let the internet in on her reply, but we’re guessing after this, her friend will be a bit more careful the next time he sends her a text.

Elizabeth Vale About the author:
Elizabeth Vale is a contributor for Rare.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

When this man ran full-speed after a camel on the highway, tourists couldn’t look away
Rare Humor

When this man ran full-speed after a camel on the highway, tourists couldn’t look away

,
This amateur sleuth became a viral sensation thanks to her expletive-ridden reporting
Rare Humor

This amateur sleuth became a viral sensation thanks to her expletive-ridden reporting

,
Millennial New Year’s resolutions is Twitter’s newest meme — and millennials won’t be pleased
Rare Humor

Millennial New Year’s resolutions is Twitter’s newest meme — and millennials won’t be pleased

,
David Spade shares a touching tribute to his friend Chris Farley on the 20th anniversary of his death
Rare Humor

David Spade shares a touching tribute to his friend Chris Farley on the 20th anniversary of his death

,
Advertisement