Most of us have made the mistake of sending a text message before we were done typing it or sending a message to the wrong person, but when one woman posted a friend’s “mistake” on Twitter, no one was buying his excuse.





Twitter user Farha posted her exchange with a male friend where he called her “baby” on the social media site. She asked him not to call her baby, but instead of apologizing, he said that the “baby” wasn’t meant for her but rather his baby cousin. He, according to him, had accidentally hit the text to speech button while he was talking to his cousin.

“I didn’t hahah I was talking to my baby cousin and clicked speech to text by accident and hit sent with my elbow while playing with him without realizing,” he wrote in the text, accompanied by laughing emojis.

Farha, obviously, didn’t buy his excuse and captioned the tweeted text with, “I’m speechless.”

Twitter users also didn’t buy his excuse and proceeded to add their own comebacks.

His elbow musta hit it when he was reaching for this explanation — Christmas Butler (@JittyTiggle) December 21, 2017

if you didn't hit him with this gif, i don't know what you're doing with your life…. pic.twitter.com/SSlFiDJAav — Myke (@Sinixstar) December 19, 2017

My man came up with that on the fly 😂 pic.twitter.com/fywaVBVowD — DJ Wakademiks (@JHoff2214) December 21, 2017

Other Twitter users simply came up with their own slightly less plausible explanations, with the movie “Baby Driver” being a favorite excuse.

"I didn't hahah I was just watching my favourite movie 'Baby Driver' and I just greeted the main character but I accidentaly clicked speech to text by accident" 😂😂" — Romhay (@Romhay5) December 20, 2017

Maybe he's hanging out with this guy pic.twitter.com/haaYsOkQ33 — how the grip stole xmas (@MattGrippi) December 20, 2017

"I'm an EMT so my phone is always on and charging with the screen unlocked. Coincidentally, I hadn't touched it in 27 hours. Because of my big fingers & poor eye sight, speech to talk is my default setting. Suddenly, the doorbell rang. It was my cousin, Baby." — Craig (@craigmyer) December 19, 2017

Farha didn’t, unfortunately, let the internet in on her reply, but we’re guessing after this, her friend will be a bit more careful the next time he sends her a text.