Melissa McCarthy gets the “Alec Baldwin deal” and shows up on “SNL” as Sean Spicer

With a shrieking “settle down!” and a slightly ill-fitting suit, new White House Press Secretary “Sean Spicer” made his first appearance on “Saturday Night Live” last night. Well, more like “his.”

The audience didn’t immediately recognize that it was actually Melissa McCarthy as Spicer, but when they did, oh, they did. “I’d like to apologize from you to me,” McCarthy addressed the press corps. “And that apology is NOT accepted.” It’s an unbelievable performance, an over-the-top caricature like Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump, but in a different, almost more encouraging way.

Spicer eventually let the press ask questions, starting with Bobby Moynihan as the New York Times’ Glenn Thrush (whose costume was pitch-perfect). Or more like “Glenn Thrush, boooo,” as McCarthy said. He asks about the “travel ban on Muslims,” but “it’s not a ban,” says Spicer. This leads into the most roundabout game of “Who’s on First?” this decade.

This sketch is full of highlights, like the Carrot Top-esque prop bit, a diapered Kyle Mooney in a cage as a reporter from CNN and the “podium charge” into the crowd, so just hit play already.