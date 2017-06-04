Mockery is the highest form of wit, so here’s nine-and-a-half minutes of celebrities impersonating each other

Celebrities are just like us! They work, they eat, they sleep, they shower, and they incessantly make fun of their colleagues and cohorts.

This hilarious compilation video is comprised of a bunch of clips taken from various episodes the BBC’s “Graham Norton Show.” Each clip features a different celebrity impersonating another celebrity. Some are great, some need a little work, and others are just straight up terrible.

RELATED: These NBA players thought they were tough until it came time for them to read mean tweets

Ryan Reynolds certainly does an incredible ‘Trailer Guy’ voice, and even Robert De Niro can’t help but be impressed with Tom Hiddleston’s awesome Robert De Niro impression, but little Justin Bieber’s British accent is not good, and he should be ashamed of his 12-year-old self (or however old he was when that episode was taped).





We’re not really sure what Will Ferrell and Jim Carrey are doing, but they’re as hysterical as always.

Fair warning: some of these segments are a bit cringey, because celebrities are just like us, which means they can be uncomfortably awkward too.