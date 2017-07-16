Science is a very complex subject, so after we’ve laughed at these dummies, let’s forgive them for failing at it so miserably

Science is an incredibly complicated subject, and conducting experiments can be a very dangerous task. The folks in this hilarious FailArmy compilation video are doing their best to prove that.

Some of the mishaps featured in the video are fairly minor, but that doesn’t mean they’re not funny. They’re worth watching just for the dumbfounded looks of despair and/or confusion on the faces of the dummies responsible.

Thankfully, quite a few of them are absolutely epic. One guy does the Diet Coke/Mentos experiment but decides to take it to a new — and excessive — level, which inevitably leaves him with a sticky shirt and a bruised ego.





Leave this stuff to the professionals, kids.