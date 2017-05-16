Ski jumping is harder than it looks, and he’s got the bruises to prove it

Skiing is hard enough as it is, without adding all the fancy jumps and stuff. Sure, they look awesome when successfully executed, but the risk/reward ratio just doesn’t seem to be worth it.

Your luck can change in the blink of an eye, and that’s what happened to the guy in this video. It was going so well for him — until it wasn’t.

RELATED: Stay hydrated with this compilation of wipeouts, belly flops and other hilarious aquatic accidents

Within a few seconds he went from soaring through the air without a care in the world, to laying face first in the snow. His hopes and dreams came crashing down around him, and it looks like it really hurt.





According to the video’s description, the skier walked away unharmed. Hopefully he tried again.