Sometimes it’s nice to be reminded that animals are just as dumb as humans

Poverty is rampant, war is everywhere and the effects of climate change are irreversible. Humans have well and truly ruined the planet. But at times like this, it’s nice to be reminded that we’re not the dumbest species.

This brief but brilliant AFV video features some hilarious fails featuring animals — and not just the dumb ones. There’s an elephant in this video and those things are meant to be clever!

So if even animals as smart and dignified as elephants can completely embarrass themselves, surely humans can be forgiven for doing the same thing on a regular basis.

The animals will probably have the last laugh, but we’ll enjoy laughing at them for the time being.