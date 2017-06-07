Theme parks aren’t for the faint-hearted and these kids have the tears to prove it

Going to a theme park is supposed to be a joyous occasion, but as this AFV video shows, that’s not the case for some people.

The video compiles several clips featuring kids and grown-ups experiencing fairly traumatizing events at theme parks. Some of them are overwhelmed by the intensity of the ride they’re on, while others are just annoyed that their parents are filming them while they’re trying to unwind.

One kid even tackles a human in a Mickey Mouse to the ground! Cotton candy can give kids ungodly strength.





While most kids see theme parks as magical place filled with fun and adventure, some aren’t as easily amused — but they’re certainly easily depressed.