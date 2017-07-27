These groovy dancing grandparents bust a move and get down in this amazing dance compilation

The grandparents in this compilation prove age is just a number by showing off their dance moves, and you won’t be able to handle how adorable they are.

Get ready to learn some new dance moves, as these groovy grandparents take to the dance floor to show off their slick skills. They dance to all different types of songs from Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” to “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” by Silentó.

“Whip, whip, mayonnaise,” the 98-year-old grandfather says as he dances and sings along to the song with some of his own custom lyrics.





These dancing grandparents will definitely help you get through the rest of the day. Or they’ll convince you that there should be a modern remake of the 1985 film “Cocoon.”